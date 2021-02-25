Compound owned by the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint sold

The compound owned by the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the southern Black Hills has been sold.

The 140 acres of land located near Pringle was sold in a sheriff’s sale Thursday morning.

The Custer County Sheriff says the property was purchased by the plaintiffs in a lawsuit – Blue Mountain Ranch LLC – for $750,000.

KELOLAND News previously told you that according to court papers, the FDLS defaulted on their loan which is over $1.6 million-plus interest that continues to accrue. The property had been foreclosed on.

