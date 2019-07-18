Complaints: CenturyLink failed to respond to cable marking

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – State officials are investigating CenturyLink after receiving hundreds of complaints that the utility failed to respond to requests to locate and mark underground cables.

A state Office of Administrative Hearings document which shows CenturyLink faces more than $780,000 in fines for alleged violations of a law intended to protect the safety of people and the utility infrastructure.

State law requires property owners and professional contractors to notify the Office of Pipeline Safety before digging. Utilities must respond to the notification, often by marking the location of underground infrastructure.

The Legislature established the safety office after a liquid pipeline erupted in flames in Mounds View, killing two people.

CentryLink provides internet, TV and phone service in Minnesota. It says a contractor change has resulted in delays which it is working to resolve.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.