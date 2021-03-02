Competition is brewing ahead of month-long event at Downtown Sioux Falls breweries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mash Madness tips off Friday in downtown Sioux Falls. Much like January’s Burger Battle, five local breweries have created five craft beers specifically for this event.

Customers will have the opportunity to taste each brew and vote through the downtown Sioux Falls app. This is the fifth annual Mash Madness and it’s growing by the year.

“We have to give credit to DTSF on that, they’ve really done a nice job of taking feedback year after year and trying to modify it year over year to make it easier for people to both participate, but also for us when it comes to the competition side of things and just take a lot off our plate. It’s been a really fun competition to see evolve,” Matt Hastad, co-owner and CEO of Remedy Brewing Company said.

We’ll show you what’s on tap at Remedy Brewing Company tonight on KELOLAND News. Mash Madness starts on First Friday and continues through March 31.