Competition attempts to hit a bullseye with local archers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s an event that’s sure to hit the mark with local archers.

The Scheels 3D Archery Challenge starts Saturday at the Minnehaha Archers outdoor range at Great Bear in Sioux Falls.

Local archers have the opportunity to test their marksmanship at this weekend’s Scheels 3D Archery Challenge.

“You’re going to have a youth shot, an adult shot, and then the toughman stake shot, which is going to be more challenging for those individuals who want to shoot at a higher degree of difficulty from angle and distance,” Scheels Events Coordinator Nick Burns said.

“It’s about challenging the archer, not necessarily to make it impossible for everybody,” Minnehaha Archers Secretary Tim Audus said.

Tim Audus is a pro staff shooter at Scheels. He says most people can hit a target at 20 yards, but 100 yards provides a challenge.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t even have that pin or mark on their bow to shoot that distance. It’s still fun to shoot though because the arrow goes flying through the air and that is the fun part,” Audus said.

The archery course will feature more than 25 targets with shots ranging from 30 to 140 yards, and varying degree of difficulty.

“Here’s a stake that’s really going to challenge me at my level and then my daughter has the choice of walking up as close to the target as she wants to shoot where she’s comfortable and challenges herself,” Audus said.

The opening day of competition ends with a family-friendly Light Up The Night Shoot at 10:00 Saturday night.

“That’s going to be something where we provide the bows, we provide the arrows, and they’re going to have lighted nocks, so you’re going to see a green streak through the sky and it’s going to be flying toward some light-up targets so it should be a lot of fun for family and even adults,” Burns said.

“It’s just a great way to get out, spend some time in the outdoors and be together with your family,” Audus said.

The competition is Saturday and Sunday, and features more than $3,300 in prizes, including a Matthews V3 bow. Click HERE if you’re interested in participating or attending the event.