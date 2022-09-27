PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A competency hearing for a Pierre murder defendant was scheduled for Monday at the Hughes County Courthouse. That hearing became a status hearing in the case because, according to Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LaMie, the mental competency of Miranda Henry is not an issue at the moment.

The next hearing for 38-year-old Miranda Henry, also known as Crystal Pumpkinseed, is set for early December. Judge Christina Klinger asked Henry how she preferred to be addressed, as Henry or Crystal Pumpkinseed. She responded Henry.

Henry is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Christopher Mexican.

Pierre Police found his body at the Pierre Inn and Suites after a disturbance call on February 9.