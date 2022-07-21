PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A mid-September competency hearing has been set in the case against 38-year-old Crystal Pumpkinseed.

The hearing will be held to determine whether Pumpkinseed, who is facing charges of second-degree manslaughter for the death of 49-year-old Christopher Mexican, is psychologically competent, according to a report from KCCR Radio.

Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LeMie says two status hearings in the case took place in May and June, and says parties in the case have been waiting on the completion of a psychological evaluation of Pumpkinseed, per the report.

Mexican’s body was found in February by Pierre police at the Pierre Inn and Suites complex.

Pumpkinseed was arrested on February 10 and charged. She is facing a life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine.