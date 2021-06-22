Compassion Project sculpture taking shape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A bronze sculpture meant to spur on more compassion in the community is taking shape.

With each pour of bronze, the Compassion Project’s plan is getting closer to reality: a sculpture of a dove spreading its wings along the Big Sioux River.

The work of art is being cast in several parts that will eventually be welded together to form a 10-foot bronze dove.

The late Fern Chamberlain is the inspiration behind the piece.

“She just had a passion for reaching out and caring for those who couldn’t care for themselves,” Compassion Project Committee chair Janet Kittams said.

Chamberlain founded the Helpline Center. She also played roles in starting other non-profits.

Darwin Wolf of Sioux Falls is the sculptor of the bird. He has created several sculptures of local icons throughout his career.

“Fern, she kind of stands alone as an icon behind the scenes, what she did for our people, our city, our state, just a tremendous amount of work she did, so I really wanted to portray as one of our icons, but in a new way,” Sculptor Darwin Wolf said.

“Really the essence of what she was doing was showing compassion for people and so we wanted the Compassion Project to inspire others to do the same kind of work,” Kittams said.

The Compassion Project Committee hopes to have the sculpture installed by early September.

There’s still about $12,000 to raise for the Compassion Project. If you’d like to pitch in, click here.