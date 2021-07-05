Compass Center 0.5K race to help raise money for support services for survivors of sexual and domestic violence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Compass Center is a Sioux Falls organization that works with survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Throughout the pandemic, they had to make adjustments to continue helping those people.

Michelle Trent is the executive director of The Compass Center in Sioux Falls. She says the pandemic has caused them to see an increased need for their services.

“In the original part of the pandemic as people were starting to kind of figure out what the world looked like, we saw a dropoff in our numbers, we’ve seen since the end of last year, about October or so, a steady increase, and unfortunately we do have a waiting list for services because we’ve had such a need from the community,” Trent said.

The organization had to change the way they provided services during that time.

“I was able to do play therapy with kids over zoom, we were able to meet over the phone with people just trying to continue services to the people who needed it,” clinical coordinator/registered play therapist, Briana Halse said.

The Compass Center provides counseling and advocacy services at no cost. Donations help survivors receive the services they need.

Now you have a chance to help with that by getting involved in the Compass Center 0.5K on July 10th.

“We call it South Dakota’s Laziest Race, and it is a race literally anyone can do,” Trent said. “The walk is about a third of a mile, they’ll go out and we know sometimes that might be challenging, and so halfway through we have a bunch of rest stop areas, and those include games, treats, or just fun things that people can participate in.”

This will be the second time this event is being held.

“I encourage people to sign up, I think it’s a really cool opportunity to have fun while also giving back to a service that a lot of people need,” Halse said.

You can sign up online or in-person the day of the race. It starts at Remedy Brewing in downtown Sioux Falls.