COMPARE: Drought conditions expand for areas of S.D. in March

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drought conditions have expanded in South Dakota.

The latest drought monitor update Thursday shows an expansion of extreme drought across North Dakota and northern South Dakota.

You can compare the drought monitor from March 2 with the latest drought monitor from March 30 in the slider below.

The first image is from March 2nd and the second is March 30.

Photos from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

According to this week’s summary, officials with the U.S. Drought Monitor said “another dry week along with strong winds on March 29 resulted in a slight expansion of extreme drought (D3) across North Dakota and northern South Dakota. This expanding D3 area was based mostly on soil potential index at Evaporative Demand Drought Index.”

On Thursday, much of South Dakota is once again in a Red Flag Warning. The factors that go into high fire danger include relative humidity of 15% or less combined with strong winds with frequent gusts of 25 mph or greater.