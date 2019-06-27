Company partners speak about E-cigarettes added to Clean Indoor Air Act

SIOUX FALLS S.D. (KELO) — Community partners gathered Thursday to give you more information on the newly amended Clean Indoor Air law. KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson takes us to Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen’s event to explain.

In 2010, South Dakota took action to live and breathe in a cleaner environment.

Lawmakers in Pierre overwhelmingly passed the Clean Indoor Air Act.

“Since that time we’ve seen this dramatic increase in the number of electronic nicotine devices on the market back in 2010 those really weren’t even heard of and all of the sudden there’s an explosion of things like e-cigarettes and Juul and other devices,” Mary Michaels with the Sioux Falls Health Department said.

The U.S. Surgeon General reported in 2016 that early evidence of e-cigarettes is ‘strongly associated’ with the use of traditional tobacco products by youths and young adults.

“They are not approved cessation devices and in fact, more science shows that if you start using an electronic device, you are more likely to move right back into traditional cigarettes,” Michaels said.

For restaurant owners, like Barry Putzke, this is an opportunity.

“Having a ban on smoking and now e-cigarettes I think is a good move for public places, especially restaurants like us where we just want to come and be comfortable and to be able to enjoy tastes and flavors and what not,” Putzke said.

By amending the Clean Indoor Air law, businesses say they’re able to create a greater experience for their customers.

“For us to be able to provide a place it’s off limits to ensure the greater good experience for everybody, I think is an important thing for us,” Putzke said.

According to the American Cancer Society, although e-cigarettes do not give off smoke like tobacco cigarettes, they do expose people to secondhand vapor that may contain harmful substances. Scientists are still learning about being exposed to secondhand e-cigarette vapor.