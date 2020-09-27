Community walk brings suicide awareness, provides hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As National Suicide Prevention Month comes to a close, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in South Dakota has brought people together to provide hope. Saturday morning, they hosted their Out of the Darkness community walk.

This year, the event was held both in-person and virtually. Walk chair Angela Drake says the purpose of the walk is to come together to provide hope for people affected by suicide.

“It’s so important that everybody knows that they’re not alone right now, especially with everything that’s going on right now with social distancing. We are social distancing, but we also have to remember to remain connected. So we wanted to make sure that we’re still doing that. Our event is every September and so we wanted to still come together and have this event this year. Even more so now, it is so important that people know they’re not alone,” Drake said.

Funds raised from the event will go toward research, education, advocacy and support.