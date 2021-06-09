Community Vaccination Centers close in Brookings County, for now

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is declining across the country, including right here in KELOLAND. So far, more than half of South Dakotans 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Work is underway this afternoon to get the Swiftel Center ready for a COVID-19 community vaccination center, or POD.

“We are having our second dose vaccination clinic for the kids that we targeted with the Pfizer vaccine when it was announced that we could vaccinate children 12 years and older,” planning section chief for POD, Bunny Christie said. “We are also having Johnson and Johnson walk-in.”

There have been 12 PODs in Brookings County since the end of February, this is the last one planned as of now.

“We are seeing a decrease in demand for vaccine, we are going to go ahead and close the PODs,” Christie said.

Now they will encourage people who want to get their vaccine to reach out to their local pharmacies and clinics.

“There are lots of options available to patients, what I would say the best resources are going to be patients contact their local clinic or their local pharmacy, most of them have plenty of availability at this point,” operations section chief for POD, Patrick Siegling said.

Organizers are thankful for everyone’s help to make these centers possible.

“We had a lot of people that helped us throughout the community to get the PODs up and moving and typically in POD fashion it’s a small group that comes together, you have a lot of volunteers, so we are so thankful for those volunteers,” Christie said.

The center will last until 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Anyone 12 years and older can attend.