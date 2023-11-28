SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The Holiday season is here and that means a lot of shopping for gifts. But the reality is not everyone can afford presents for their children.

That is why a local organization is working to make sure students in the Sioux Falls School District have gifts in their stockings.

Promising Futures Fund has worked for the last four years to provide thousands of presents for thousands of first graders in the Sioux Falls School District. It’s their way of being sure everyone has a happy Christmas.

The first stop of the day was Child’s Play Toys in Downtown Sioux Falls. Owner Nancy Savage works with Promising Futures Fund to provide discounted toys every year.

“It’s families in need. It’s kids in need. It’s giving kids a chance for a magical Christmas like other kids we have in our community,” Savage said.

“Plenty of kids from middle income families, upper income families get everything they need, but not every kid does. And so this is making sure that we get to a whole bunch more kids are going to have that same opportunity to put a big smile on their face,” Steve Hildebrand, Founder Promising Futures Fund, said.

These gifts are thanks to an anonymous $10,000.

“We just are so lucky in Sioux Falls to have such generous community members that know that there are people that have not been as lucky or blessed as them and want to give back during the season,” Cynthia Mickelson, Promising Futures Fund board member, said.

This year, they are hoping to raise enough money to match the $10,000 gift to get even more presents. These will go to more than a 1,000 first graders in the district’s 14 elementary schools.

“Children sometimes are born into circumstances that obviously they have no control over. And we want to give them hope, and have them enjoy this holiday season,” Mickelson said.

It’s the community’s way of spreading holiday cheer to those who need it most.

Promising Futures Fund will drop these gifts off at the schools within the next week. The gifts will then be wrapped by volunteers and distributed on the last day before break.