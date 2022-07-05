BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) – The Bosman family of Brandon had an early morning 4th of July wake up call — set off by flames. Everyone but the oldest Bosman boy was asleep when a fire started in their garage.

“Carson woke us all up. He was up early eating Dorito’s like every 12-year-old does at 6 a.m., you know,” Dan Bosman said. “He noticed the house was filling with the smoke and then the smoke alarm went off so he was yelling for us.”

The fire spread from the garage into the house. Now the Bosmans are picking up the pieces of what once was their home.

“Trying to get some of the salvageable stuff out of it before it gets rained on and destroyed even worse,” Bosman said.

This isn’t the first time this family has faced difficult moments recently.

“My wife passed away two years ago, two and a half years ago from cancer,” Bosman said. “Then Carson found out he has Friedreich’s Ataxia, which is a neuro-muscular disorder so it’s getting kind of tough for him to walk and everything. But we’re strong so, we got good family, good community.”

A GoFundMe page for the family has already surpassed its donation goal thanks to support from the community.

“Everybody made it out safe and that’s all that matters, you know, but yeah this community has been amazing. Just unreal the support,” Bosman said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.