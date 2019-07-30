Community shows reserve deputy with rare blood disease support in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A rare blood disease has landed a reserve deputy from Rapid City, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. To show support and offer some financial help, Tuesday his co-workers, friends, and family, came together for a fundraiser in his honor.

Tuesday we are at the public safety building in Rapid City where Reserve Deputy, Joe Prouty worked for many years. On the menu today is Spaghetti for his fundraiser.”

“I knew Joe for about a year and a half now, he’s been a reserve deputy with us since then. Joe, he’s just such a great person, he’s always ready to come to work with us,” Deputy Carmen Viscan said.

Prouty has Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, a rare and life threatening blood disease. He is currently at the Mayo Clinic with his wife by his side. Meanwhile, his son, Matthew Prouty, is in town supporting his dad from afar.

“It’s different without him, it’s just different then having him at the house all the time and having him here and it’s a little hard not being able to see him,” Mattew Prouty, son of Joe Prouty, said.

Joe Prouty is a busy man, when he is not volunteering with the sheriff’s office, he helps his wife run a pottery business.

“He loves everything he does, he’ll come in on the weekends to do night shifts, warrants here at the sheriff’s office on his own time. It’s all volunteer, he doesn’t get paid for any of it, he just does it because he wants to. Then his day job is working at the pottery studio with my mom and helping her out,” Prouty said.

All the co-workers, friends and family that gathered here Tuesday, paid $5 for this meal. A small token that is helping to save Joe’s life.

“Joe, we think about you, we wish you the best and hang in there, you need to be strong and get well and come back to work soon,” Deputy Viscan said.

If you would like to donate money to his cause you can check out his gofundme page.