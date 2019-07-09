Community reacts to Colton fire

Fire crews are making sure no hot spots re-ignite a fire that severely damaged a garage Tuesday morning in Colton.

Crews from several agencies were called to Matr’s Garage just after 9:00 a.m. for smoke and flames coming from the building.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, someone was working with a piece of equipment when a spark started the fire.

They were the only person inside; no one was hurt.

The Colton Fire Chief called the fire “pretty significant.”

When Roger Burgers heard a siren in his neighborhood this morning, he did what many people would do.



“So I looked out the window and the Highway Patrol had the road blocked off, and I looked out the window and there it was,” Roger Burgers said.



Flames were shooting out of the business just across the street from his home.



“If you look at the big door there, it was probably a good 10-15 foot above that,” Burgers said.



Several area fire departments worked together to battle the blaze at the local business.



Donald May is a customer of Matr’s Garage.

In fact, his Suburban was sitting in the building during the fire.

“We were going to Yellowstone Friday with it. We’ve got a backup vehicle,” Donald May said.

But that’s not what’s important to May.

“Jeff’s OK. That’s the major thing. Things can be replaced,” May said.

“All we can do is try and help and that’s all we can do,” Burgers said.



And help was already on display Tuesday at the scene of the fire.



Volunteers from a local business delivered water to firefighters.



“They pull together. It’s nice to see that. I’ve lived here all my life so I know most of them. It’s good to see,” Burgers said.

The Red Cross was also on scene delivering food to fire crews.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a picture, thanking the Red Cross for its help during the fire.