Community plays a big role in Founder’s Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a successful day for Nexstar’s Media Group’s Founder’s Day of Caring, as members of the community drove up to our news station and put the book fundraiser in drive.

One by one people lined up to deliver books of all kinds, but the real story is the difference that those people made.

The KELOLAND Community found their drive on Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring. The drive to donate.

“I just had some books I wanted to drop off and make sure they went to a good cause,” book donor Jennifer Kirby said.

In fact, some had two times the drive.

“This is my second trip. The first time I couldn’t put as many in because I had to take my lawnmower in,” book donor Carol Leiferman said.

Both Kirby and Leiferman both dropped off a variety of novels and books on Founder’s Day.

“All different types from mystery’s, to romances, to historical, to some science fiction and things like that. So… a good collection,” Leiferman said.

“Running the gambit; a couple of cookbooks, a couple of self-help books, a couple of autobiographies, I think; something for everyone,” Leiferman said.

And it’s everyone who’s driving this mission near its destination.

“Well, I think we take it for granted that everyone has access to books, and that’s just not the case. Anything I can do to make my books do some good, other than just sitting on the shelf that I’ve already read, it’s great to pass it on,” Kirby said.

And sometimes reaching even farther beyond that…

“You learn from reading. You experience different things. You can use it to relax or go to a different place and things like that,” Leiferman said.

We raised well over 37,000 books during the book drive Monday, and it was all thanks to you.

On behalf of us here at KELOLAND and the Nexstar Media Group: Thank you.

We also spent time at the St. Francis House and Feeding South Dakota during this years Founder’s Day.