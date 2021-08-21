Community of Hartford comes together to support a local family struck by tragedy

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – This afternoon the community of Hartford came together to support a local family who was struck by tragedy last month.

On July 31st, the Hoefert family from Hartford was involved in a deadly crash in Montana. The crash killed the mom, dad and one of the daughters. The two youngest children were left hospitalized. Today, the community of Hartford wanted to help the Hoefert family through a fundraiser event including a free-will donation meal, bake sale, raffle and silent auction.

“Because that’s what we do. And we grew up with the family and, you know, Hartford’s close-knit. We just thought, my brother came up to me and said we need to help these people, this family. And I said, yes we do. And it just snowballed after that,” Danna Deters, fundraiser organizer, said.

Eight-year-old Blayre, one of the children left hospitalized from the crash, was even able to attend the fundraiser.

You can find a link to the GoFundMe here.