HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — After battling COVID-19 and receiving a double lung transplant, Chris Hogan plans to make the most of his second chance.

“The rest of my life is going to be working on maintain my lungs and respecting the gift my donor gave me, I got the gift of life from them and I want to make sure I take care of that,” Chris Hogan said.

Hogan’s loved ones gathered together to celebrate his journey and raise money to help with medical bills.

“Every dime that is raised this evening, all the donors that come together, it’s for Chris’s future,” Grace Wellman, aunt and event coordinator, said.

The event included a raffle and live music. Hogan’s family were on hand for the fundraiser.

“I think the biggest thing was just being there for him through the whole process and trying to stay strong for him, so he had something to lean on” son Christian Hogan said.

“I cannot thank our community of Harrisburg enough, we had so many great people come forward and help us out,” wife Wendy Hogan said.

When asked about what tonight meant for him, Chris expressed gratitude.

“Having my family, my friends and the community come together to help me and my family it’s amazing,” Chris said.

Chris is also advocating for people to become organ donors, so that someone else may get the second chance he received.