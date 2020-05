SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first “thank you parade” for Smithfield Foods employees was held early Wednesday morning in Sioux Falls.

Organizers held up thank-you signs for workers heading to the plant. The second part of the parade is planned at shift change at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Smithfield reopened last week after closing for more than three weeks after it became one of the top hot spots with the coronavirus.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage from Wednesday’s parade.