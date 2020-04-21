Community members, state lawmakers honor late Rep. Bob Glanzer

He was “one of a kind.” That’s one way someone described the late South Dakota Representative Bob Glanzer Monday.

The 74-year-old died at a Sioux Falls Hospital earlier this month of COVID-19

People holding flags lined both sides of Highway 37 in Huron as the representative’s ashes were taken to their final resting spot at an area cemetery.

James Valley Christian School Senior Noah Hofer came out to pay his respects to the man who he says supported his school.

“He was always like a grandpa to pretty much everyone. If you needed a question, go ask him,” James Valley Christian School Senior Noah Hofer said.

State lawmakers joined area community members in honoring Glanzer and showing support for his family.

“Bob was about as wholesome of a person as you’d want to find. He’s got so much history behind him,” Rep. Tim Rounds said.

“Really strong man of God. Great principles, great ethics, just a solid, solid guy. You couldn’t ask for a better person,” Rep. Tim Goodwin said.

Hofer calls the outpouring of support “amazing.”

“He’s with our Lord now, and there’s nothing we can do about that. We can mourn his loss, but we can also just celebrate his life and that’s all we can do at this point is be there for the family and all the friends with him,” Hofer said.

James Valley Christian School teacher, and Glanzer’s niece, Mari Hofer died in late March.

Days later her family told KELOLAND News she tested positive for COVID-19.