Community Members Pay Tribute To Those Who Served

Sunday people across KELOLAND are remembering and paying tribute to those who served. Community members went to Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls to honor local veterans.

Crowds filled the auditorium of the high school to recognize military veterans.

A choir from the American Legion Post 15 sang songs.

People also gave speeches acknowledging the courage and sacrifice of those who have served.

During the ceremony, three veterans were honored with the Veteran Outstanding Achievement award.

Lieutenant Commander Julian Carswell says Veterans Day is a day of remembrance.

"It's always important to remember our veterans, the current struggles they're having, and the sacrifices they're making now and in the past," Carsell said.

Today is also the 100th anniversary of the end World War I.