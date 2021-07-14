Community members in Aurora doing a ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser for new city hall, mixed-use building

AURORA, S.D. (KELO) — A small town near Brookings has kicked off a fundraiser to help raise money for a new community building.

Aurora’s city hall and fire station are showing their age.

“There’s parts of the building that we can’t even access because of just being old and not upkept, so we just feel that the city would benefit from something that we could use more of,” president and chairman of the Aurora Events Committee Pat Tingle said.

The city doesn’t have the money for a new building, so it’s turned to a “Chase the Ace” fundraiser.

“Our community is growing. We felt the need that we needed to have something for the community there, so we decided to go with this fundraiser,” Tingle said.

The project would include building a new city hall, fire hall and community center building to replace the current one, which was built in the early 1900s.

Anybody can buy tickets for the fundraiser in Aurora or online using Venmo.

“If you draw the ace of spades then you get half of our pot, which is currently sitting at $3,900. You would take home that, plus 10% of the weekly ticket sales. Each week as the cards are drawn the deck gets smaller, so your chance to get that big ace of spades is increasing each week,” Aurora Community Fundraiser secretary Katie Schwing said.

They hope to have the new building up in the next 4-5 years — an important addition to the growing community.

“In 2010, we had around 500 people living in Aurora, and then this last census, we’re a little under 1,000 people,” city council president Josh Kukrall said.

They hold drawings every Thursday night at local businesses and tickets are $5 each.