SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Night of Hope for the Homeless for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House takes place Thursday night in downtown Sioux Falls.

Ten community leaders, including KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk will spend an evening learning what it is like to sleep outside while homeless. They will then sleep under a tent, on the ground, using a cardboard box for shelter overnight.

In the past week, 250 people have stayed at Bishop Dudley.