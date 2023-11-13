RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –This time of year, Rapid City holds several community drives. Currently, they’re collecting food for those in need.

Rapid City is showing its colors as a giving community, this time by raising food donations for those in need.

“So especially during the holiday season stress is high. A lot of our neighbors are worrying about money already and then on top of it having a Thanksgiving meal or presents for the holiday season. This is just a stressful time,” Compliance Coordinator Gelynn Passmore said.

You can find these donation bins in City Hall, Public Works and the Public Library.

“You know, the library is a community hub and so what better place to have a bin where people can do their contributions to help their community. It’s just so wonderful that when people go to the grocery store,they just pick up extra because people are struggling right now,” Library Public Relations Coordinator Laurinda Tapper said.

Last year the community food drive raised over 374 pounds of food and they will immediately give this food to Feeding South Dakota To help those families in need this time of year.

This year the community drive will wrap up at the Family Fare grocery store on Mountain View Road.

“Not everybody finds themselves downtown at city hall for example but we all have grocery store needs. So if you can go grocery shopping and pick up one additional item that would really help and I think that gives a huge opportunity for the community to help out in this drive,” Passmore said.

The city is hoping this drive will continue to grow and help more families this year.

The community food drive will continue all week long, ending on November 17.