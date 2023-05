WINONA, M.N. (KELO) — People gathered in southeast Minnesota over the weekend to pray for a young mother who’s been missing for over a month.

Police say 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance is involuntary and suspicious. She went missing at the end of March after dropping her kids off at daycare. Kingsbury’s family and friends packed a church in Winona Friday night for a vigil to keep her memory alive, along with the hope that someone will find her.