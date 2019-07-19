Community College for Sioux Falls prepares for it’s grand re-opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ribbon cutting for the Community College for Sioux Falls is less than a week away.

The University Center is getting a new name as it re-brands into the Community College of Sioux Falls. The new school will be the first community college in South Dakota.

The Community College for Sioux Falls has been preparing for its grand re-opening for six months.

“I’m really excited that we know who we are and we know that students that we serve and we’re ready to do that,” Dean and Vice President Carmen Simone said.

The University of South Dakota has been the leading the effort. The partnership also includes South Dakota State University and Dakota State University.

Students will be able to declare which school is their home institution. Their college credits will be generated through that school.

“Those credits can transfer to any of the BOR institutions in the state or really to any accredited institution in the United States,” Simone said.

Simone says the community college for Sioux Falls will close the gap between universities and tech schools in the state.

“In between you’ll find an area where students will come where maybe they’re not sure what they want to study, maybe they’re not sure college is really for them and they’re a bit intimidated by going to a university, but don’t really have a career focus that they want to pursue at the technical institute. That’s where the community colleges come to play. Where we help students gain confidence and put them on a pathway to education,” Simone said.

The Community College for Sioux Falls will be the first community college in the state.

“At the rate we’re growing, we need every education asset that we can develop here in town. This is a major step forward for Sioux Falls,” President and CEO of the Sioux Chamber of Commerce Jason Ball said.

The ribbon cutting will be on Wednesday, the 24th.