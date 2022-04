RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Right in time for Earth Day, Rapid City is holding its annual Community Clean-up. Over 150 teams and as many as 2,000 volunteers are taking part.

From city parks to downtown, members of the community are taking time to pick up trash.

On Thursday, four members of the City council cleaned up Mount Rushmore Road. This is the 51st annual event. It runs continue through Saturday with several different activities planned.