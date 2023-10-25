RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is collecting treats for a community candy drive. This is in partnership for the Knollwood Trunk or Treat on Halloween.

The candy drive is the third community drive for Rapid City this fall.

“This is just a way for the kids in that Knollwood community area to have an evening of fun, to come out and enjoy their peer group, and have a great time on Halloween night,” Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said.

Just like the city, Renewal MB Church is always looking for ways to connect with the community.

“There are a lot of kids so we have to get a lot of candy to be able to even put it on for the hour and a half that we’re putting it on for. So it’s nice and a relief to not have to worry about going on and getting all that,” Next Gen Pastor Abby Giwojna said.

This is the second year in a row that City Hall has worked alongside Renewal MB Church, collecting for the Knollwood Trunk or Treat event on Halloween. Last year collecting over 12,000 pieces of candy.

Trunk or treats continue to grow in popularity, because they’re a safe way to trick or treat.

“We just love doing it, and it’s a great opportunity for us to serve and provide a safer alternative to going door to door for the kids and yeah we always have a great time,” Giwojna said.

“That spirit of giving we see in the community. So again this is the third of four big community collection drives we see during the fall to early winter period. So we’re looking forward to making it a special evening for those kids in the Knollwood area,” Shoemaker said.

You can drop off candy at City Hall through Friday.

If you would like to help out with this drive you can drop off the candy just inside of City Hall.