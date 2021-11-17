Community Blood Bank seeing high demand for blood donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of people came out to our KELOLAND Media Group “DONOR-A-Thon” Blood Drive today.

The Community Blood Bank expects there will be a continued high demand for blood donations for the foreseeable future. The blood bank says this is a crucial time of year with the holiday season starting.

“120 coming out to give blood will impact up to 360 patient’s lives in our community. So, this will definitely be the shot in the arm that we’re looking for to help us get through this critical blood shortage,” Ken Versteeg, Executive Director with the Community Blood Bank, said.

The Community Blood Bank says it needs all blood types, but it is running very short on “O” positive and “O” negative. “A” positive is one of the most common blood types.