Community Blood Bank in need of blood donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Community Blood Bank needs your help to keep up with demand.

Wally Grogan had a break during work this morning and is taking the time to donate blood.

“Every two months I try to get in here and donate,” donor, Wally Grogan said.

Giving blood is a way to help maintain an adequate supply for communities.

Executive director for the Community Blood Bank Ken Versteeg says the pandemic has impacted the blood supply.

“When we first had the pandemic hit and we had a lot of shutdown with businesses and different organizations in our community, we actually wound up losing immediately, over 3,000 units of blood,” executive director for Community Blood Bank, Ken Versteeg said. “A year later into the mix and we are still really teeter-tottering on having an ample blood supply and not.”

While there is a need for all blood types, O positive is the most needed right now.

“The O positive is about 36% of the blood supply, and without O positive, those are our standard donors, those are people they think they are nothing special but 36% of the blood supply is something special for us,” Versteeg said. “We need people to come in and give, we need to fill each spot that we have available so that we can maintain an adequate supply.”

Something people like Grogan know will make a difference in the community.

“It’s a little bit of time but you get to sit back and relax and give blood, it’s a good thing to do for your community, no matter where you are,” Grogan said.

The Community Blood Bank has different protocols in place to help keep the donation process as safe as possible, such as sanitizing between each donation and social distancing.

If you’re interested in donating blood, click here.