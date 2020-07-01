Community and staff react to Turner County Fair Cancellation

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) – On Monday it was announced that the Turner County Fair will be cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns. This year would’ve marked 140 consecutive years of hosting the fair in Parker, South Dakota. While it wasn’t an easy decision to make, members of the staff and the community are trying to remain optimistic.

For Parker native Brandi Haase there’s a lot to get excited about when it comes to the Turner County Fair.

“The food, bingo, and definitely the races and things like that and seeing people,” Resident of Parker Haase said.

She’s been attending the fair the last 10 years. When she heard that this year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns there’s only one thing she felt.

“Disappointed, as I think most people are,” Hasse said.

Fair Manager Lavonne Meyer also shares this same feeling.

“I’m very sad and think that the summer is going to be very boring and dull without the fair to look forward to,” Meyer said.

This would have been the county’s 140th consecutive event. It was a decision Meyer and her ‘COVID committee’ didn’t make lightly.

“We met last week, and we went through every single aspect of the fair; we just went from building to building, project to project, to event to event and thought, ‘Ok. What do we need to do here to make it safe,'” Meyer said.

On average, Meyer estimates that the fair has between 60 to 80,000 people visit every year. She says with a slim volunteer base, that there was no way to keep everyone safe as COVID-19 concerns grew. A decision that Hasse says is tough but responsible.

“I’m sure it was not an easy decision, especially for those kids in 4H who have been looking forward to showing their animals and preparing those animals throughout the summer,” Hasse said.

While it’s a disappointing end to the what was supposed to be ‘the best four days of summer,’ Meyer says that the fair board is taking this time off to think of how to make the next one bigger and better.

“So we will still be working as a fair board it’s just our ultimate goal will be 2021,” Meyer said.

“I’m sure everyone will be excited for next year,” Hasse said.

The Fair Boards first meeting is next week.