SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — A Sioux Falls family is receiving support across South Dakota after losing a husband and father.

In early September, 58 year old David Pesicka went to the doctor for back pain and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of Leukemia. He passed away at the end of October.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

David Pesicka was known to many for his smile, his caring personality.

“He had a laugh that you just you love to hear. He just made you feel, you know, like a friend even though you’d never met him,” said Devin Pesicka, David’s brother.

“That was his priority, if you will, his interest, for the most part was his wife, Kate, and their two girls and everything soccer that they did,” Devin said.

Sadly, this is not the first time the family has experienced tragedy. In 2015, their oldest daughter Quinn passed away from brain cancer. Now, the family is receiving the same support as they did then.

“I think it’s a testament to who he was as a person and just how much he touched those around him. When his oldest daughter, Quinn, passed away, they adopted a little saying, ‘We are in this together forever.’ And I think the community, as their friends, can attest to that they really embraced that saying we are in this together forever,” Devin said.

An additional fundraiser for the Pesicka Family began at the start of the November.

“We’re going to give $3 to the family- to the benefit- for every New Belgium product sold here in the store for the month of November, and halfway into December now, as well, too,” said John Miller, owner of Golf Addiction.

Miller was friends and coworkers with David for close to a decade. The duo often found themselves on the golf course.

“David was salt of the Earth. Good human, amazing father, amazing husband,” Miller said. “I was gonna go play golf, and I wanted somebody to play golf with David be one of the first texts I send out just because it was not about the golf piece. And he never got upset about anything on the golf course, if he hits a bad shot, it didn’t matter. We’re still playing golf.”

Miller says his hope with the fundraiser is to provide as much help for David’s family as they can.

“It’s very hard, but the community is stepping up unbelievably, to help support the family,” he said. “As a family has been through a lot. So it’s time for us to support them as well and just take some burden off their plates going forward.”

David’s service will take place tomorrow. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.