Communities In KELOLAND Honor Veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - People across the nation and in KELOLAND are remembering those who have served.

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at Lincoln High School Sunday morning.

Patriotic songs and speeches echoed through the auditorium as the community of Sioux Falls honored their local veterans.

"This day is a great day for us to pay tribute to our veterans that have served our country, both here in our state and in foreign borders," Marshell Michels said.

"Every year we come together to honor our veterans, local and currently serving, as well as past-serving veterans that have gone before us," Julian Carsell said.

This year's Veterans Day is a special one. It marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

"It's our way of recognizing those veterans that have stood up and served our nation when their time was called to serve," Michels said.

Lieutenant Commander Julian Carswell with the Navy says this is his third year involved with the ceremony.

"I met some of the best people that Sioux Falls has to offer, probably that South Dakota has to offer, by just coming together for these veterans programs," Carswell said.

Brigadier General Marshell Michels with the National Guard was the keynote speaker at the ceremony. He says he was humbled by the honor.

"It's a great honor here to be with all of these veterans today," Michels said.

Both men say seeing the veterans is their favorite part of the holiday.

"Just time to come together with veterans, other veterans that I may not see that often," Carswell said.

"It's just great to see all the folks come out and recognize, the support the community continues to provide our veterans has just been phenomenal," Michels said.

Michels and Carswell hope more people will recognize the sacrifice and courage of our veterans.