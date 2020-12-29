Common COVID-19 antibody test dropping in price, but only 80% accurate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you had coronavirus symptoms at some point this year and were never tested for COVID-19, you can get an antibody test and the cost is going down.

Avera Health now offers the test for just $50 dollars and nearly 5,000 people have been tested through Avera’s system.

However, there are some issues with the antibody test. In this edition of COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers, doctors say even if a test shows you have COVID-19 antibodies in your blood, you still need to take precautions.

Within days of Colette and Scott DeVos returning to Sioux Falls from a Florida vacation in mid-February, Collette began experiencing fatigue and body aches.

“This was the sickest I ever remember being as an adult–high fevers, horrible body aches, extreme fatigue; like I could not walk up the steps without having to stop and catch my breathe,” Colette DeVos said.

At the time she thought it was influenza. But when the antibody test for COVID-19 became available, she was among the first to get it.

“I just decided that I would like to know if that’s what I had or not. My grandma had been diagnosed with lung cancer and so just being a nurse, I wanted to know if I could go down and help take care of her when needed,” Colette said.

Most people in the spring who took the test had negative results, but that’s changing.

“Now that we’re seeing that probably 15 percent or so of South Dakotans have had COVID, the number of positives we’re seeing when they get the antibody test, is going up,” Dr. David Basel of Avera Health said.

Doctors warn that the most widely used antibody tests are only about 80 percent accurate. However, they can have their place.

“We’ve done a couple of studies with our ED department, where we’ve asked everybody in our ED department to get tested and have been very reassured that the number of people positive in our ED staff has been low, at or below the general population positive rate, telling us that the masks and gowns and stuff like that are really working,” Dr. Basel said.

Colette decided since she had the antibodies, she would care for her grandmother, but take precautions

“When I was with my grandma I washed my hands, used hand sanitizer, tried to stay apart from her when we were eating; I did wear a mask in her house too; just because she was at such high risk, I didn’t want to be responsible for giving her something,” Colette said.

Colette DeVos took a COVID-19 antibody test before caring for her grandmother, Marge Salter

“Even though you know you’ve had the disease in the past, we don’t know how long that immunity lasts. That’s still the big unknown. So just because you’ve been infected before, you still have to wear your mask. You still have to socially distance. And you still need to be vaccinated,” Dr Basel said.

“I just keep taking precautions and plan to get the vaccine when it becomes available to me,” Colette said.

Last month the FDA authorized one of the first Covid-19 tests designed to measure the specific amount of antibodies for COVID-19 in the body. This new test is 99 percent accurate, but not yet widely available.