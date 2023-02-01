PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota Senate committee in Pierre is seeking that suspended Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller be censured but also reinstated.

The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion convened just after noon on Wednesday to consider a report they requested on Frye-Mueller.

A staff member for the Legislative Research Council has accused her of unprofessional conduct, alleging that Frye-Mueller said the staffer’s vaccinated baby “could get down syndrome, or autism.” The staffer has also alleged that Frye-Mueller claimed vaccines will be fatal for the baby.

Frye-Mueller denies discussing Down Syndrome, autism or death with the staffer. She told the committee Tuesday night that she does not believe vaccines kill babies.

The draft report reads, in part, “the Select Committee finds, and requests the Senate concur in its

finding, that Senator Julie Frye-Mueller engaged in harassment, as specified in Joint Rule 1B-3(2), that had the effect of unreasonably interfering with an individual employee’s work performance and creating an intimidating working environment in the Legislative Research Council.”

After reading through the draft report, Sen. Reynold Nesiba moved to adopt the draft report and submit it to the full Senate. His motion was seconded by Sen. Dean Wink. Committee members approved the motion by a 9-0 vote.

A censure is an official reprimand, and its adoption by the Senate will require support from 21 of the 35 senators.

KELOLAND News will livestream the Senate session, which is expected to start at 2 p.m. CT.