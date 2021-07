BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A railcar fire in Brookings ended with a firefighter commandeering an excavator.

The Brookings Fire Department posted pictures of the damage to their Facebook page, saying “how do you overhaul a burning rail car? Why you just commandeer a John Deere.”

Courtesy Brookings Fire Department

Courtesy Brookings Fire Department

Courtesy Brookings Fire Department

An official with the fire department says the railcar was being scrapped for salvage when molten metal caused a fire to start.

No injuries were reported.