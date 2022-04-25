SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday and Wednesday.

Six cases will have oral arguments; one is State v. Larson. According to the case summary, in 2016 Tristin Larson pushed a two-year-old child, who hit his head. The child died. Larson, however, claimed a dog knocked the child down before admitting he had not told the truth. He has claimed, though, that he didn’t have the capacity to waive his Miranda Rights because he was upset about the child’s death. A circuit court disagreed.

Another case is State v. Hernandez of 2019. This case summary says that Amanda Hernandez allegedly abused and caused her three-year-old child to die. Another child, this one 10-years-old, appears to have been there when the three-year-old was discovered dead. It also appears that these two kids were unsupervised when the fatal injuries might have happened. That timing, however, is in dispute. Hernandez wants an expert witness to say that the 10-year-old had the mental capacity to cause the death of her daughter.

Another case is State v. Krouse, which focuses on a fire at the home of Jacqueline Krouse. According to the case summary, a Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue inspector wrote that the fire was unintentional. However, according to an investigator, Krouse was shown on video with a box comparable to a matchbox as she entered a room which the inspector determined to be where the fire began. Krouse was charged with arson, but she filed a motion for an acquittal, which was denied.

You’ll be able to watch the South Dakota Supreme Court in its April term on keloland.com on Tuesday.