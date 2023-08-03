LAKE ANDES, S.D. (KELO) — Considerable damage in vandalism was done to all three comfort stations in North Point Campground near Lake Andes, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks said in a Facebook post.

Wildlife conservation officers received a tip on the morning of July 22, 2023, that three comfort stations had been vandalized.

Damages consisted of the destruction of toilet paper dispensers and throwing soaked toilet paper onto walls, floors, doors and ceilings in the men’s room of comfort stations #1 and #3.

Photos of the damage, as taken by Game, Fish and Parks

Damage was more severe in comfort station #2. Both men’s and women’s restrooms had toilet paper dispensers taken off the wall, soap dispensers broken and taken off the walls and two mirrors shattered. One mirror was removed and brought to the side of the road where officials retrieved it. A trail of broken glass was found leading into the campground with broken glass on the road. The other mirror was shattered in the restroom.

The vandalism likely occurred between 1:30 – 5:30 a.m. the morning of July 22, 2023, officials wrote.

If you have information regarding those involved, you are encouraged to contact Wildlife Conservation Officer Trainee Adam Fuest directly at (605) 280-7482. Callers may remain anonymous.