SIOUX FALL, S.D. (KELO) — Getting a good night’s sleep is important for all kids, but that’s hard to do without a bed.

For every mattress Comfort King sells this weekend, they’ll donate a child’s mattress to the Furniture Mission for a child in need.

If you’re in the market for a new mattress, you might want to consider shopping this weekend and helping a child in need.

“There’s a huge need for mattresses in our community, especially for kids’ mattresses. A lot of kids are sleeping on the floor, and I think that’s something that a lot of us don’t realize and a quality night’s sleep is very important for children,” said Travis Jurgan, general manager of Comfort King. “We just want to draw attention to that, the importance of a quality night’s sleep and we wanted to be a part of giving back to the community.”

“It’s super exciting. We feel very grateful to have a local company helping us out you know sometimes we get in couches and kitchen tables and other items like that, where mattresses are a huge need, that’s probably our largest need of all,” said Natale Olson, community engagement coordinator at the Furniture Mission.

The Furniture mission serves around 140 families per month, most of which have young children.

“Kids, some of which you may not even realize are sleeping on the floor so giving away kids mattresses is a huge need especially with you know kids going back to school, them needing more sleep than adults it’s definitely a large need,” said Olson.

It’s a need that has been increasing since the pandemic.

“As things are starting to get back to the way they were and people had lost their jobs, I would definitely say there are more families in need of more items,” said Olson.

If it goes well, Comfort King hopes to continue the partnership in the future.

“We will see what happens and we will kind of let it grow from there, but we will donate as many as we sell,” said Jurgan.

If you aren’t looking at buying a mattress you can still donate furniture items directly to the Furniture Mission, or help by volunteering with the organization. If you are in need of furniture, you can contact the Furniture Mission.