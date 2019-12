SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Comedian Paula Poundstone is coming to Sioux Falls.

The humorist, known for appearances on NPR’s “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!” and her own podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” will perform a show at the Orpheum Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.

The show is recommended for adults over 18-years-old.

Tickets are on-sale online.