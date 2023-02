SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Comedian Kevin James is coming to Sioux Falls.

James’ Irregardless Tour will make a stop at the Washington Pavillion on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

James is known for his roles in The King of Queens, The Crew, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes The Boom — among other projects.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased on the Washington Pavilion website and Pepper Entertainment website.