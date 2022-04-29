SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of us will never forget where we were during 9-11.

Most of us sat glued to our televisions watching the tragic events unfold. But imagine what it was like to be an airline pilot that day.

It’s the premise of a Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical that will be coming to the Washington Pavilion next week.

On September 11th, 2001, all commercial airline jets were ordered to the ground.

The radar blips that represented thousands of passenger flights disappeared from radar screens almost instantly, including Beverly Bass’.

“When we checked in with Gander, they said American 49 land your airplane immediately, in Gander, Newfoundland,” Bass said.

KELOLAND News spoke with Bass via zoom, who talked about how scary it was to be mid-flight not knowing America was under attack and then ordered to land.

“We didn’t know any details, we don’t know any airplanes had been hijacked, we didn’t know the crew members’ throats had been slit with box cutters, we don’t know any of that, we didn’t know that two of the airplanes belonged to us,” Bass said.

Nearly 40 planes and 7,000 passengers were diverted to Gander because they couldn’t land in the United States.

The small town of Gander with a population of 4,000, instantly became an International Airport.

Bass says the locals were more than accommodating.

“They literally had made enough food to feed everyone who was getting off the airplanes, there were tables and tables of hot food, desserts, anything you could imagine,” Bass said.

That generosity inspired the Broadway Musical ‘Come From Away’ in which Bass is portrayed.

“I think I’ve seen it, the last time I went was April 19th and that was my 173rd time to see it,” Bass said.

Bass says the audience will not be disappointed.

“The wonderful thing about the musical is that it is a display of human kindness and it shows you how we really should treat each other,” Bass said.

“There are very few sad parts because it immediately moves to something funny or happy that happened during those five days and it’s the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen because I’ve seen the show all over the world and there is never one show where at the end, the entire audience leaps to their feet,” Bass said.

Come From Away will take the stage at the Washington Pavilion May 3rd thru the 8th. To learn more about the Broadway musical and for tickets and times, click here.