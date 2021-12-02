Combining Christmas with local art in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)– Christmas is right around the corner and the Brookings Arts Council is already celebrating.

The event is known as the festival of trees and it is a time where community members can come see beautifully decorated trees and shop from local artists in the historic library building that is now the Brookings Arts Council.

Just a short walk up this candy cane lane and you’ll be greeted by a wonderful Christmas experience, festive trees filling the Brookings Arts Council. Each tree has been decorated by different organizations throughout the city.

“I love people coming in and seeing the joy on their face to be able to see the decorations and to come and visit the arts council,” said Ashley Ragsdale, Director of the Brookings Arts Council.

At the event, you’ll find 17 decorated Christmas tress as well as local art from over 20 artists.

“We have several artists who have websites and Etsy stores but maybe they don’t have a store front. So we are able to give that store front for them during the holiday season. we hope to encourage people to buy locally but also to support the artists in our community,” said Ragsdale.

“This is a chance for a lot of people to get their things out there for people to see them and it’s really really fun, there’s lots of wonderful things here,” said Karen Kinder, owner of Karen Kinder Art.

Spreading the important message of supporting local businesses during the holiday season.

“It would be great if we could have it all the time but especially now you know people are looking for something special to give their family and it’s particularly special when you can look at the piece of art and it has someone’s name on it from the community that you know,” said Rachel Funk, owner of Funk Ceramics.

“Being able to find that unique one of a kind something you can’t find anywhere else , you can always find that here and then the tax dollars are staying in Brookings and you’re supporting local artists so that we can keep having wonderful fun things like this in our community,” said Sarah Dorn, owner of Mama Peacock.

The event is opened now until January 6th. When you attend, you can also vote for your favorite Christmas tree.