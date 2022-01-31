VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Two Vermillion organizations are coming together to promote arts and crafts, while also providing a space to talk about the pandemic.

Thanks to a $75,000 dollar grant, a Vermillion group created the Barn Quilt Project. People in nine communities with lower vaccination rates are coming together to get creative and write about their experiences during the pandemic.

These art projects will soon connect community members across the state, providing a safe environment for them to express themselves and share their pandemic experiences.

“They will also be invited to write based on prompts about their pandemic experience and things that were good for them or people that helped get them through. It sort of all goes together to sort of form a warm fuzzy feeling about caring for your community and building confidence and what the best thing is to protect your community, which is to get vaccinated,” said Shannon Cole, VCA director.



“I think it’s a great reason to come together in small groups and to sit down and relax a little bit make this visual project based on traditional barn quilt patterns,” said Ariadne Albright, Creative Care owner.

The group is one of 30 organizations nationwide who received the CDC grant in order to build vaccination confidence.

“South Dakota does struggle with its vaccine rates so we are hoping to get in to some of those communities where people feel a little more fearful about the vaccinate and provide them some information that hopefully boosts their confidence and comes from people that they know and trust and not just the federal government and something that they might be suspicious of,” said Cole.

They are hoping people will find comfort in creating while talking about tough topics.

“I know for myself the benefit of creating throughout my whole life. It feels good to succeed, even small things and it teaches us a new way to be a community,” said Albright.

The Barn Quilt Project session will begin in February and go through April, visiting all kinds of cities across the state. For more information, you can visit the program’s Facebook page.