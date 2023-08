POLLOCK, S.D. (KELO) — A combine is a total loss after a fire near the South Dakota, North Dakota border.

The Pollock Volunteer Fire Department says it happened just after 4:30 Tuesday afternoon at a farm northwest of town.

Photo from the Pollock Volunteer Fire Dept.

Officials shared pictures of the scene.

In one, you can see the combine engulfed in flames. Authorities say around a half acre of land was also burned. No injuries were reported