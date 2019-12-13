Combating malicious ads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tech teams are reviewing and working to combat an industry-wide problem with malware advertisements that automatically redirect browsers to unwanted destinations.

Some users on KELOLAND.com have reported seeing these redirect advertisements when trying to read articles. Some of these present themselves as a survey you can take to win a gift card. According to officials, the problem is widespread and happens as bad actors in the programmatic space exploit vulnerabilities in ad technology.

If you experience any kind of suspicious ad, please try and provide the following information if possible:

Launch Page URL: the page that you were on when the issue surfaced

Redirect URL: the page that the ad redirected you to

Your Location

Time and Date of the Incident

Device (Android or iOS)

Browser

Device Category (Desktop v. Mobile Web)

Screenshot

Please send any concerns to webmaster@keloland.com. Thank for you help in keeping these advertisements off KELOLAND.com.