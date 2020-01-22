Combating climate change with agriculture and biofuels

Farmers are key to putting food on our tables, but a South Dakota-based ethanol producer says they can be critical to something else as well.

Dennis Schrag sells tens of thousands of bushels of corn to POET each year.

“It’s a good market for corn. It’s in demand. We need the fuel end of it to keep farmers going,” Farmer Dennis Schrag said.

On its website, POET calls itself one of the world’s largest producers of ethanol and other biorefined products.

CEO and Founder Jeff Broin says those biofuels along with South Dakota’s top industry can be key in fighting a global issue.

“Agriculture is the solution to climate change. We have to stop taking hydrocarbons out of the ground that are meant to stay there and go back to producing energy and other products from the surface of the earth the same way we did 100 years ago and the planet will heal itself, but it’s going to take all of us working together, agriculture, and biofuels to make that happen,” POET CEO & Founder Jeff Broin said.

Farmers, including Schrag, are getting involved.

“If climate change is real, which you wonder on years like this what’s happening, we don’t want to make it worse. We want to use greener, renewable products that will help keep our environment clean,” Schrag said.

Last year, the EPA announced an end to the summertime ban on the ethanol blend known as E-15.

The ban was in place because of concerns over increased smog.