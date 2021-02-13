‘Colorblindness’ and talking with kids about recognizing race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – When do children begin to notice race?

“Research says that by the age of two years old, kids are forming their perspective on race. For some kids, before they can even talk, they’re forming their perspectives on race. They become more comfortable with people who look like them because it’s familiar. And if they’re not exposed to people who look differently than them, than that can become an aspect of fear in their minds or otherness, where they see people as not being part of their circle or their community. And by the time kids are five and six years old, they are replicating and reproducing racist ideas if they’ve heard them,” Dyanis Conrad-Popova said.

Dyanis Conrad-Popova is an associate professor at USD. Her teaching includes Foundations of Education and her research interests center on culturally responsive and anti-bias education. She says when teaching kids values of empathy and kindness, it shouldn’t be from a ‘colorblind’ perspective.

“It’s one thing to say be kind to everyone, but it’s different to say, be kind to people who aren’t like you. You know, and those conversations are not being had in a way that is inclusive of race and ethnic concerns, which in this country, based on the history that we have here, a lot of what we do and who we are, are based on a system of white supremacy and of racism and if we can’t at least say it out loud, ‘hey, you know what we have is based on this system,’ than we’re never going to be able to undo it,” Conrad-Popova said.



Popova says when we don’t notice another person’s race, we don’t acknowledge the structures they have to navigate throughout the day.

Being colorblind negates and disrespects the lived experience of a student of color. Conrad-Popova said.



Although looking at the world through a ‘colorblind’ lense could have good intentions, Mark Blackburn, the Dean of Students at Augustana University, says recognizing color means recognizing the person for who they fully are.

“I am of color, I have a uniqueness about me and there’s something that you need to value about me. And so when you see me for my color, you’re recognizing the value that I have in myself. And so, you’re validating us and you’re validating our friendship and so, recognize that that is an African-American. Recognize that that is an Asian-American or recognize that is a Hispanic, Latinx or any individuals, anybody from a different a different culture or religion or race,” Blackburn said.

If you think about true inclusivity, it requires us to know each other. Get to know each other better. Blackburn said.

He urges parents to step away from that idea of ‘colorblindness.

“Try to really think about the value it is to recognize a person, see that person for who they are and then learn from each other in very different ways,” Blackburn said.