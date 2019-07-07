Colorado forensic canine unit joins the search for Serenity Dennard

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a working holiday weekend for crews in western KELOLAND searching for Serenity Dennard. The 9-year-old girl walked away from the Black Hills Children’s Home more than five months ago, and hasn’t been seen since.
A forensic canine unit from Colorado has joined in the effort. But so far, no signs of Serenity.
These are the latest pictures posted to Facebook of the weekend search going on south of Rapid City.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s office.