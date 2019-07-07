Colorado forensic canine unit joins the search for Serenity Dennard

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a working holiday weekend for crews in western KELOLAND searching for Serenity Dennard. The 9-year-old girl walked away from the Black Hills Children’s Home more than five months ago, and hasn’t been seen since.

A forensic canine unit from Colorado has joined in the effort. But so far, no signs of Serenity.

These are the latest pictures posted to Facebook of the weekend search going on south of Rapid City.

First of three days of searching for young Serenity Dennard by the Colorado Forensic Canines (CFC). A big thanks to Letta and her dog Piper, Linda and her dog Banner and navigator Gary.Pennington County Chief Deputy Brian Mueller, Captain Tony Harrison and Gayle Schmidt with Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department are working with the CFC. Posted by Pennington County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 6, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s office.